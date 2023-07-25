Former Real Madrid winger in contact with Joao Felix over possible return to former side

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, and especially so over the previous seven days, even since he admitted his desire to play for Barcelona.

However, the LaLiga champions cannot afford to sign Felix this summer, so he is very much in limbo at this stage, as he is unlikely to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for the new season.

Felix has been linked with a return to Benfica in recent weeks. Atletico signed the 23-year-old from the Portuguese side for a club-record fee of €126m back in 2019, and he could well be heading back to Lisbon this summer.

According to MD, Benfica are quietly working on a deal to re-sign Felix on loan, as it is the only way that they could possibly pick him up. At this stage, a deal is not possible but it could be if Atletico lower their demands, which could happen later this summer if there is no other interest.

The same report also states that Angel Di Maria, who re-joined Benfica earlier this summer, has phoned Felix on two occasions to discuss a possible return to the Portuguese giants.

Felix’s situation at Atletico Madrid will certainly be one to watch over the next few weeks, but for the time being, there is expected to be very little moment, especially in regards to a possible move to Benfica.