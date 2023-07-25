Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite goes AWOL from Espanyol camp in protest

With Joselu Mato at Real Madrid, Martin Braithwaite has no doubt become the star striker at the RCDE Stadium. Yet the former Barcelona forward is unlikely to be there this season.

The 32-year-old Denmark forward has left Espanyol’s preseason camp in Marbella, according to Relevo amongst others. He did so without warning, and has not been given leave by the club. Braithwaite returned to training on the 19th of July, but less than a week later, has left in order to force a departure according to their information.

It is not yet clear whether he has an interested party, or merely wants to rescind his deal with Espanyol, but what is certain is that Braithwaite is adamant he won’t play in Segunda next year. He is potentially considering retirement too.

Braithwaite still has two years remaining on his Espanyol deal, and it may be that retirement is the only way for Braithwaite to get out of that contract. It should be remembered that Braithwaite has several other interests outside of football, including a real estate business worth hundreds of millions.

Espanyol will be looking to get back up at the first time of asking this season, and Braithwaite would no doubt have been a crucial part of Luis Garcia’s plans to do so. It appears an uncomfortable conversation lies ahead.