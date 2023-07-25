Everton to be pipped to signature of Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, deal in excess of €30m

Everton look as if they will come out second best in their bid to bring in Almeria striker El Bilal Toure. The young striker looks destined for a big move just 12 months on from joining Almeria, but the Premier League side look to have been pipped to a deal by Atalanta.

The Serie A side have offered €28m, plus €3m in bonuses, according to Fabrizio Romano. Almeria would also retain a 15% sell-on clause in the deal, while the player himself has reportedly already agreed a long-term contract with Atalanta.

Atalanta are closing El Bilal Touré deal — to be signed on Tuesday… here we go soon 🇲🇱 More details after late night bid.

◉ €28m fixed fee, €3m add ons.

◉ 15% sell-on clause to Almería.

◉ Long term deal agreed.

◉ Medical this week. ⚫️🔵 It’s club record fee for Atalanta. pic.twitter.com/NlLMPiRxfG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Everton are thought to have more or less matched that offer, but ultimately it looks as if Atalanta have persuaded Toure himself.

Meanwhile the Andalusian side are closing in on Lorient striker Ibrahima Kone to replace him. He would arrive after 14 goals in 56 appearances in France.

The fee would be a record for Almeria and Atalanta, continuing the former’s remarkable record of selling top strikers in successive summers, with Darwin Nunez, Umar Sadiq and now Toure all heading off over the last three summers. While performing reasonably well, after just 7 goals in 21 appearances, Almeria will feel they have gotten plenty of money for a player yet to put up the numbers to say he has shown more than potential.