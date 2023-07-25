Espanyol captain Sergi Darder awaiting offers as deadline comes into sight

Espanyol captain Sergi Darder remains Perico for the time being, but fans will perhaps only be able to think about Darder playing for them in Segunda next week.

Almeria, Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo have all shown strong interest in Darder, as per MD, but Darder is awaiting an offer that captures his imagination, given it would have to persuade him to leave Espanyol, a club he has a lot of affection for.

The Catalan daily go on to list three sides that may well offer Darder that though. Valencia are in talks with Milan over the sale of Yunus Musah, Real Betis have lost talisman Sergio Canales to Mexican football, and Real Sociedad look as if they will be without David Silva, who has injured his anterior cruciate ligament.

There is a good chance that it comes to a head this week. Darder’s release clause rises from €10m to €15m on the first of August, meaning it would make sense for other interested parties to make their move ahead of that date.

Darder was one of the best midfielders in Spain last season, but of the clubs mentioned, only Real Sociedad seem likely to invest that sort of quantity without it being a major financial decision for their summer. However La Real also have an array of exciting young talent coming through in attacking midfield, and Imanol Alguacil may prefer simply to promote within.