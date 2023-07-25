Cadiz determined to hold on to first-choice goalkeeper despite interest from Almeria

Cadiz have had a strong start to the summer transfer window, despite losing Theo Bongonda to Spartak Moscow. However, this could change if they were to lose Jeremias Ledesma.

Ledesma has been attracting interest from LaLiga rivals Almeria over the last few weeks, and he appears to be very open to the move (according to Relevo), as now-deleted cryptic Twitter posts have eluded to.

However, Cadiz are determined to not lose Ledesma this summer. He has a contract until 2025, and they are keen for him to sign a new deal this summer. However, as President Manuel Vizcaino told Onda Cero Cadiz, a sale cannot be ruled out.

“I would like Conan to extend his contract with the club. He has a renewal offer, but if a good offer comes for both parties, like Bongonda’s, he would leave.”

It would certainly be a bitter blow for Cadiz to lose Ledesma just before the start of the new season. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.