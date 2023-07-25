Burnley pick up Espanyol and Canada prospect for €3m

Burnley have secured the signing of Espanyol teenager Lucas Koleosho, tying him down to a four-year deal.

Koleosho is a highly rated 18-year-old winger who has been on the fringes of the Espanyol first team over the last two seasons. In total, he has made six appearances for the first team at Espanyol.

A laidback attitude but huge ambition to play Premier League football, get to know Luca Koleosho a little more 📹 pic.twitter.com/unmRr0QfIB — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 25, 2023

That singular goal came on the final day of last season, and was an impressive one at that, showing brilliant technique and an ability to drop his shoulder.

Luca Koleosho’s first senior goal 👇 pic.twitter.com/dUSzZqz2QG — Ash (@BFCAsh_1) July 20, 2023

The deal is thought to be worth about €3m in total, as he brings in some valuable cash for the relegated Espanyol. As per Diario AS, Koleosho was also unlikely to renew his deal with the club, with a year remaining on his deal. It may be a little while before Burnley fans see him performing under Vincent Kompany, but he certainly looks talented.

Koleosho also has six caps for the Italian under-19 side, one of three countries he qualifies for. Born in the USA, he has also been called up for the Canadian national team, but is yet to make his debut.