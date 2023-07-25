Brazilian legend Cafu questions Carlo Ancelotti’s agreement with Brazil team

Legendary Brazilian right-back Cafu has cast doubt on whether Carlo Ancelotti will join the national team next summer, after his contract expires with Real Madrid.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues has publicly stated that Ancelotti will arrive into the position next summer, but the Italian is yet to publicly confirm that, most recently saying that he is ‘staying at Real Madrid’ and that he has a contract.

Speaking to TNT Brasil, in an interview carried by Marca, Cafu has questioned why there has been no public acknowledgement of his future role.

“Have you heard an interview in which he said that it would be an honour to coach the Brazilian team? Am I honoured to lead a country that is a five-time world champion? Am I honoured to wear the shirt that gave 220 million Brazilians so much pride?”

Ancelotti has previously stated that he is ‘very excited’ that Brazil want him, but that was some time before any agreement was rumoured back in February.

“What would be the first thing any coach would do if he signed with the Brazilian team? Warn the world that he will lead the five-time world champion team. We are the only five-time champion country in the world. It is a matter of pride for anyone to lead the Brazilian team. The Brazilian team is much bigger than the way they are treating it.”

Cafu clearly does not feel that it is a foregone conclusion that Ancelotti will join the Brazilian team. Part of the reason may be that the Italian is reluctant to confirm any agreement in case it harms relations in Spain. There is a good chance Los Blancos want to move on at the end of his contract too, but while neither has openly admitted it, all three parties will remain in a state of slightly nervy anticipation.