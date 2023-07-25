Barcelona want to sell midfielder to Premier League side this summer

Barcelona have been working to sell a significant number of first team players this summer, so that they are able to have all of their new signings registered with LaLiga before the start of the upcoming season.

One of the players they are looking to move on is Franck Kessie. The 26-year-old is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans following the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, so he will look to be sold.

Juventus are very much in pole position to sign Kessie. They are reported to have reached an agreement with Barcelona to loan the Ivorian for the 2023-24 season, before mandatorily buying him next summer.

However, MD have reported that Barcelona are discreetly working on selling Kessie to a team in the Premier League, and they feel that a deal is closer here than with Juventus. They want to move him here as they want a permanent transfer now, rather than next summer.

Kessie has identified the Premier League as his preferred destination if he is to leave Barcelona, so a deal has a good chance, providing any clubs come in and pay the valuation. The situation will certainly be one to watch over the next few weeks.