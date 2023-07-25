Barcelona Vice President reveals savings of €200m in first team wage bill

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented for some time now, and they have hindered their potential to do business in the transfer market, with this summer being no different.

The club has made a conscious effort to improve its finances under Joan Laporta’s presidency, and they have been making strides, especially on the wage bill front, as Vice President Rafa Yuste told Sport.

“We have reduced the wage bill by almost €200m. We have been working very hard, talking to the players and trying to explain to them the harsh reality of what is happening at the club.

“We came from a club touched by death, which had no pulse. Thanks to the President and the board of directors, we have much more financial muscle.”

Yuste also stated that as a result, Barcelona do not need to make a major sale this summer, which is sure to be music to the ears of Xavi Hernandez. Still, the club is keen to move a handful of first team players on.