Barcelona to settle Pedri debt after agreeing deal with Las Palmas for sale of 22-year-old defender

Las Palmas are close to completing the signing of Mika Marmol. The 22-year-old had a very impressive year with FC Andorra last season, and he will now make the step up to the top tier of Spanish football.

Interestingly, Las Palmas will sign Marmol from Barcelona, rather than Andorra. This is because the Blaugrana will pay €1m to re-sign him, as per MD, and then he will be immediately sent to the Canary side.

Barcelona sold Marmol to Andorra last summer on a free transfer, but they also retained a buyback option and a 50% sell-on. They have no enacted the former, although they will not receive any money from Las Palmas when that deal gets completed.

Instead, the Marmol deal will allow Barcelona to pay off the debt they had with Las Palmas over the transfer of Pedri three years ago. Given the fact that they are struggling financially, this is a weight off the club’s shoulders.

Barcelona had been looking to insert another buyback option for Marmol, this time with Las Palmas, although their efforts had been in vain in recent weeks. It is not yet known whether they have indeed agreed upon one.