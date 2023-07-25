Barcelona sign talented central defender captaining Swiss youth international side

Barcelona have continued their efforts to recruit talented teenagers this summer, and have found their latest recruit in Switzerland.

The Blaugrana have brought in 16-year-old defender Eman Kospo from Grasshopper Zurich. Signing his first professional deal, he will not cost the Blaugrana any money other than potential formation compensation.

Kospo, who has an imposing physique for his age, stands out for his goalscoring talents curiously enough, as per Diario AS. He also captains the Swiss under-16 side, for whom he has appeared 12 times, and scored once. Originally of Bosnian heritage too, he has been called one of the brightest talents in Switzerland.

The Madrid daily claim he will join up with Barca Atletic, despite his young age. He follows on from Vitor Roque and Mikayil Faye in terms of Barcelona’s recruitment of teenage talents on this summer, although both Faye and Kospo are long-term projects, whereas Roque will join the first team in 2024. Kospo and Faye could potentially form a partnership at Barca Atletic.