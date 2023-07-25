Barcelona set to miss out on talented English youngster following late change

Barcelona look set to miss out on talented English winger Tudor Mendel-Idowu.

The 18-year-old is a free agent after leaving Chelsea this summer, and thought to be one off the brightest aty his age. Barcelona had been interested in Mendel-Idowu, and the reporting was that a deal was done between the two parties.

Tengo entendido que Tudor Mendel, pretendido por el Barça, pasará en las próximas horas el reconocimiento médico con el Anderlecht, con quien ya ha alcanzado un acuerdo. Salvo otro giro de guión inesperado, el Barça se queda sin el joven jugador. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) July 24, 2023

However Toni Juanmarti reports that in an unexpected twist of events, Mendel-Idowu has changed his mind and will now sign with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Blaugrana had reportedly promised Mendel-Idowu that he could continue studying, but part of the reason for his change of heart might have been similar to the reasons for leaving Chelsea. Seeing no clear route to first-team football, and with Barca Atletic in the third tier in Spain, Mendel-Idowu would have a much more straightforward avenue to first-team football.