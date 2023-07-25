Barcelona reach agreement with Juventus for Franck Kessie

Barcelona have reportedly reached a deal with Juventus for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Blaugrana have been desperate to make sales this summer, and with Kessie unlikely to occupy a key role in midfield for Xavi Hernandez, he is seen as expendable.

Meanwhile Bianconeri manager Max Allegri is reportedly a fan of Kessie’s, and the two have been linked for some time. According to GdS via Sport, Barcelona and Juventus have agreed terms on a deal to loan Kessie out this season, with an obligatory buy option for next season.

They go on to highlight that Kessie has still to agree to terms with Juventus, who will speak with him in the coming days about personal terms.

The obligatory buy clause is expected to be between €10-15m for Kessie, who joined Barcelona for free last summer from Milan. While this is obviously a healthy and swift profit, Kessie would likely be worth more in the eyes of many, but in light of the desperate finances at Barcelona, their negotiating position is not the strongest.

Currently Xavi has Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Oriol Romeu, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong as alternatives in midfield, but should he decide to stick with his four midfielder system, it could leave the Blaugrana in need of another recruit.