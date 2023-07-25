Barcelona pair to make debut appearances in Arsenal pre-season friendly

Having seen the first match of their pre-season tour of the United States cancelled due to illness, Barcelona will make their bow in the early hours of Thursday morning when they take on Arsenal in Los Angeles.

The match will allow Xavi Hernandez to see how his squad performs ahead of the new season, which they will entering as defending champions. He is also expected to have an almost full squad to choose from, with only Alejandro Balde likely to be absent.

Sport have announced Barcelona’s expected line-up for the match, and it will see debuts for Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, who signed from Manchester City and Girona respectively earlier this summer.

🚨 Probable line-up to face Arsenal: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araújo, Christensen, Alonso; Romeu, Gündogan, Pedri; Gavi, Raphinha, Torres. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 25, 2023

Inigo Martinez, another new signings, should make his bow from the bench, with Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen expected to start in the centre of defence.

Barcelona will be hoping for a strong start to their pre-season schedule when they take on Arsenal, and there will certainly be plenty of eyes of their squad, especially the new signings.