Barcelona officials unable to come to unanimous decision over profile for primary right-back target

Barcelona have been active in the transfer window so far this summer. Despite their precarious financial situation, they have already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu, with a deal also agreed for Vitor Roque to join in 2024.

Further additions are being pursued, and a new right-back is top of the agenda. Barcelona currently only have Sergino Dest as a natural in the position, with Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo as other potential options.

Despite the club being clear of its intention to sign a new right-back, the sporting department have been unable to come to a unanimous decision over who to target, as reported by MD.

Some would prefer an exciting up-and-coming talent such as Ivan Fresneda, while others want a more established and experienced figure, with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo being one of those that fits this bill.

Barcelona will need to sell before they can sign a new right-back, so there is some time for a united decision to be made. However, it will be essential that all parties come to an agreement fairly soon, so that progress can be made.

