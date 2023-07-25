Barcelona given €60m boost which will work as major relief in transfer market

Barcelona are set for a major boost in terms of their plans this summer.

In recent weeks it had emerged that Barcelona had delayed the payment of one of their economic levers until December. The Blaugrana sold 49.9% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media and Socios for the sum total of €100m. They had delayed the second payment due from both companies, but those payments were also part of their viability plan with La Liga.

In order to register their signings, Barcelona needed that payment to go through first. According to Culemania, Barcelona have agreed to bring that payment forward again with both companies, and plug the €60m hole in their salary limit.

This is major news for the Blaugrana, as it is thought that some of the new signings have clauses in their contracts that if they are not registered in time to play (their first game is set for the 12th of August against Getafe), then they would have been able to leave.

Currently they only have 13 players registered, but once that €60m payment is made, they should be able to incorporate a number of new contracts, and the signings of Oriol Romeu, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan.

It goes to illustrate the fine balancing act that President Joan Laporta is performing with Barcelona’s finances, but so far they have done so just about successfully.