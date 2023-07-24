Saudi Arabian side make €300m bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe – Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain have put Kylian Mbappe up for sale, and now it appears they have an offer that would no doubt satisfy their financial desires.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a €300m bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday morning. However he confirms there have been no talks with Mbappe himself.

He goes on to say that PSG are of the opinion that regardless of what offers arrive, Mbappe has already agreed terms with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent. PSG are reportedly willing to accept Al Hilal’s offer too, should they be able to persuade Mbappe to join them.

Mbappe has so far refused to both sign a new deal and accept a move elsewhere, and the Parisians believe that the agreement with Real Madrid is the motive behind that thinking. PSG are also reportedly considering loaning him out.

This would tally with previous form. Ahead of Mbappe signing his new contract with PSG last summer, the press in Madrid were briefed that Mbappe had already agreed to terms with Los Blancos, and so there is no reason to think he has not done so again.

Meanwhile James Benge of CBS Sports claims that Al Hilal are willing to offer Mbappe €700m for a single season of his trade, allowing him to then join Real Madrid next season. Both the fee and the salary would be world records if the move were to happen.

The Athletic go on to say that that if PSG are to sell Mbappe to a European side, it will likely be much less than the €180m they paid for him from AS Monaco.

While the Al Hilal offer would no doubt meet PSG’s requirements in terms of money, there is a geopolitical angle to it too. PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investment, which have close links to Qatar, while Al Hilal are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The two countries have been at loggerheads over a number of issues in recent years politically, and given PSG and Al Hilal are political projects, Qatar may be highly reluctant to lose their biggest asset to their political rivals – before even considering whether Mbappe would accept a move.

