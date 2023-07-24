Real Sociedad snap up central defender from Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad have made their second signing of the summer, recruiting for their B team. Ibrahima Camara will join the club from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

‘Ibra’ has two caps for Spain’s under-19 side, and had been featuring under Fernando Torres’, playing 9 games in their UEFA Youth League campaign. He also made three appearances for Atletico Madrid B in the fourth tier last season.

They were promoted and Camara will primarily be playing at ‘Sanse’ this season, in the Primera RFEF (third tier) too. The 20-year-old had an offer from Atletico according to Diario AS, but has decided to head north to Donostia-San Sebastian in order to try his luck there.

Camara will no doubt have considered the fact that Saul Niguez and Koke Resurreccion were the last players to come through the academy at Concha Espina and become regulars. Meanwhile three quarters of the Real Sociedad squad have spent time at Zubieta before coming into the first team.