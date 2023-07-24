Real Betis to sign Barcelona defender and former Barcelona defender as pair arrive in Seville

Real Betis have lost two central defenders this summer, but look set to continue their links with Barcelona as two La Masia-formed central defenders have arrived in the Andalusian capital in order to sign on the dotted line.

Marc Bartra looks set to return to Betis just a year after leaving, having rescinded his deal with Trabzonspor. The Turkish giants are cutting costs and Bartra is unlikely to be pricey for Betis, who will sign him to a two-year deal with an option for a third, as per MD.

The 32-year-old will be joined by 20-year-old Moroccan central defender Chadi Riad. He made his debut for Barcelona briefly against Osasuna last season, but looks capable and has been called up to the Morocco squad on several occasions.

Talented 2003 centre back Chadi Riad will join Betis from Barcelona 🟢🇲🇦 Exclusive details:

◉ Betis sign Riad on permanent deal.

◉ Barcelona will receive €2.5m fee.

◉ 50% sell on clause for Barcelona. 🔵🔴 Barça will have buy back clause to bring Riad back in future. pic.twitter.com/cCPQLBjkYU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Fabrizio Romano claims his fee will be worth €2.5m to Barcelona, and who will retain 50% of his next sale, and will also have a buyback option.

Victor Ruiz and Edgar Gonzalez have left the club this summer, meaning Manuel Pellegrini needed to add depth to Luiz Felipe and German Pezzella. In Bartra, Pellegrini has a known quantity and Riad has the potential to step into the side going forward, all of which has been done at a profit.