Real Betis bid farewell to club icon as profitable offer separates paths

Real Betis have bid farewell to club icon Sergio Canales after five successful years together. The Cantabrian midfielder will join Rayados de Monterrey on a three-year deal.

Canales, 32, has been a key part of the Betis side that has consistently qualified for Europe, first under Quique Setien and then under Manuel Pellegrini. He was also a crucial part of the Copa del Rey-winning team of 2022.

In total, Canales managed 208 appearances, 30 goals and 39 assists, playing in various position in the midfield. He would have been a candidate to take over the captaincy from Joaquin alongside Andres Guardado, the former referring to Canales as ‘a piece of the badge’ that was leaving Betis.

He joins Rayados de Monterrey for €10m plus €7m in bonuses, where he will take his first trip outside of Spanish football. With Betis struggling again against their salary limit, Canales’ move will free up significant funds, having initially been signed for free from Real Sociedad.

Canales himself is due to receive a salary of around €5m per annum, with both sides seeing it as a final chance to make money on an ageing player from the club’s perspective, and to make a final large contract from the player’s point of view.

Nevertheless, Canales will leave behind a significant void emotionally and in terms of quality, as a leader for the side. It leaves Manuel Pellegrini with a tough job for next season, reconstructing his side with minimal resources and a leadership hole.