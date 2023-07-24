Qatari side Al Saad spends €12m on Segunda winger

Real Valladolid have lost one of their key forwards as they look to build for a promotion push, but the quantity of the deal may help them to do so. Ecuadorian international Gonzalo Plata has left Valladolid for Qatari side Al Sadd, with the total fee believed to be around €12m.

La Pucela had invested €5m in Plata last summer to make his stay permanent from Sporting CP. The 22-year-old showed flashes of his talent, but equally was unable to be a major force to keep Valladolid up. In total, Plata managed a goal and 7 assists in 34 games under Pacheta and Paulo Pezzolano, and was amongst their most creative figures.

The money should allow Valladolid, Pezzolano and owner Ronaldo Nazario to invest back into the squad, and improve several positions in order to hpoefully win promotion back to La Liga this season. In total, Plata spent two seasons at Valladolid, appearing 67 times, scoring on 6 occasions, and assisting on 12.