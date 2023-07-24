Paris Saint-Germain considering surprise solution to Kylian Mbappe deadlock

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has refused to sign a new deal with the club, and will not accept a move as of yet either, as his club have demanded. However the French giants are exploring every avenue to find a solution to the situation.

Mbappe has been told that he will sit in the stands, and has been left off their preseason tour to Japan this summer, as they attempt to force his hand. Yet Mbappe has not budged an inch from his position.

According to Sky, via Diario AS, a number of clubs have come to PSG with proposals including money and players. Chelsea and Tottenham are both rumoured to have enquired about the situation. Seemingly, PSG are now considering a loan move for Mbappe, which would see him play out the final year of his deal elsewhere.

Whether Mbappe would be open to that is not clear. It would allow them to save on Mbappe’s wages for the season while not losing the standoff entirely, but the 24-year-old could also get his desired freedom to move without restrictions next summer.

Of course, any interest in Mbappe is somewhat futile if he has agreed to join Real Madrid, or Mbappe has his heart set on it. No doubt other teams will try to convince Mbappe to join them, but until he changes his mind, there will be no change in the situation.