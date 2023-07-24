Paris Saint-Germain close to deal for Barcelona starlet

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is close sealing a deal for a talent previously belonging to his former club. Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas is thought to be on the verge of a deal with the Parisians.

According to Relevo, Tenas is close to signing for PSG. He left Barcelona this summer, after his contract expired and Barcelona missed the deadline to extend his deal. The 22-year-old was in talks with Barcelona once more in order to come back to Camp Nou, but those talks are now thought to have broken down.

Tenas came through the system at La Masia and captained Barca Atletic last season, and that is part of the reason ‘Lucho’ is so keen on him. Tenas understands the syle of goalkeeping Luis Enrique wants in terms of playing out from the back, and using his feet, something the Asturian prioritised while in charge of Spain.

With Keylor Navas on his way out, and Sergio Rico indisposed as he recovers from his head trauma, Tenas would arrive as a back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma, where he could continue to grow. It is also noted that Luis Enrique shares the same agent as Tenas.

Barcelona were criticised for their short-sightedness with Tenas, trying to bring him back to the club on a lower than agreed rate had they triggered an extension to his contract. Seeing just how highly he is valued on the open market, it may only increase their regrets.