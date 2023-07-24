Luis Enrique provides opinion on Kylian Mbappe future, confirms exits on the way

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has declared that he hopes Kylian Mbappe will stay and play at the Parc des Princes this season, as speculation intensifies on his future.

Mbappe has reportedly refused either to leave PSG or sign a new deal as the club desire this summer, in spite of pressure that they may exile him to the stands this season. Speaking on PSG’s preseason tour of Japan, ‘Lucho’ gave his opinion on the matter. Cadena SER covered his words.

“He is an exceptional player, I hope he can be part of the group and help us this season. It is a delicate subject that goes beyond the players.”

Mbappe has been the subject of intense speculation on Monday, with PSG reportedly receiving world-record offer for Mbappe. Meanwhile the club are also considering loaning Mbappe out for the season, but there has been no news on the player himself changing his mind.

Luis Enrique went on to say that PSG were hoping to move on some of their current squad – Mbappe aside.

“Not only because of the size of the club and all the facilities we have to do our job, but also because of the quality of the players. The squad still needs to be reinforced and there are still departures to come. We will take advantage of these tour matches to put ourselves in the right place, and to achieve the objectives that we seek to achieve on the pitch.”

The Asturian coach has a tough job on his hands to impose his famous discipline on an infamously undisciplined squad. As Mbappe’s future continues unresolved, his job to plan for the season and keep the squad focused are no doubt much more difficult too.