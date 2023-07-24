Real Madrid

ESPN give positive update after former footballer and pundit collapses during Real Madrid coverage

Former Newcastle United and Trinidad and Tobago international Shaka Hislop was the subject of grave concern after he collapsed live on television on Sunday night.

Hislop was building up to Real Madrid’s preseason victory over Milan on Sunday evening, when he unexpectedly collapsed while speaking with fellow presenter Dan Thomas.

ESPN released an update at half-time saying that Hislop was conscious, speaking and showing no signs of further medical issues, although there was no diagnosis given either. Hislop, 54, was working in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in Los Angeles.

Hislop appeared at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, as well as playing for Reading, West Ham and Portsmouth, before finishing his career with FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Los Blancos went on to win the tie 3-2, coming back from a two-goal deficit to get the win. Find out the key talking points from the match here.

Posted by

Tags Milan Real Madrid Shaka Hislop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News