ESPN give positive update after former footballer and pundit collapses during Real Madrid coverage

Former Newcastle United and Trinidad and Tobago international Shaka Hislop was the subject of grave concern after he collapsed live on television on Sunday night.

Hislop was building up to Real Madrid’s preseason victory over Milan on Sunday evening, when he unexpectedly collapsed while speaking with fellow presenter Dan Thomas.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed on live TV. [TSHEGO] pic.twitter.com/mlX2h0IHtB — TSHEGO (@TSHEGOMEDIA2021) July 24, 2023

ESPN released an update at half-time saying that Hislop was conscious, speaking and showing no signs of further medical issues, although there was no diagnosis given either. Hislop, 54, was working in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in Los Angeles.

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition. Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

Hislop appeared at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, as well as playing for Reading, West Ham and Portsmouth, before finishing his career with FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Los Blancos went on to win the tie 3-2, coming back from a two-goal deficit to get the win. Find out the key talking points from the match here.