Carlo Ancelotti sets three objectives for Real Madrid during preseason tour

Real Madrid began their preseason in positive fashion on Sunday night, securing a victory in their opener against Milan.

Los Blancos fell two goals behind in the first half, but managed to overturn the deficit following a brace from Valverde, and winner from Vinicius Junior.

It moves them closer to the objectives that Carlo Ancelotti has set for their preseason tour. Marca say that Ancelotti is keen to first and foremost work out what his best system is. Against the Rossoneri he tried out a new 4-4-2 diamond formation, which Ancelotti was pleased with, placing Jude Bellingham at the tip of the diamond. Meanwhile he could revert back to a classic 4-3-3, or even go for a 4-4-1-1/4-2-3-1. It seems clear he wants Bellingham close to goal.

Secondly, he wants to settle on where Bellingham works best within the various shapes that Los Blancos may opt for. Ancelotti spoke about the positions Bellingham could play, and he has a number of options open to him. With an array of talented midfielders and profiles, Ancelotti is keen to work out the mechanics.

Finally, he wants to ensure that Los Blancos land on their feet without Karim Benzema. Ancelotti wants to settle on a manner of scoring goals without their French forward. Although he had an apparently poorer campaign last season, hampered by injuries, they will have to replace the 31 goals he bagged last season.

Joselu Mato is so far the only pure number nine to arrive, while it is expected that Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior continue their progression. Ancelotti’s challenge is to work out how to facilitate that happening, given how crucial Benzema was to their system.

Should Ancelotti manage to secure either the La Liga title or the Champions League this season without further reinforcements up front, it might be his second greatest or greatest achievement yet as a Real Madrid coach. Losing a player of Benzema’s magnitude and reinventing the team without him, even if it is packed with talent, would be an impressive feet.