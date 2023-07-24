Barcelona star rejects reports that contract renewal is done – ‘there have been conversations’

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has rejected talk that he has already agreed his deal to extend his contract with the club. Balde, 19, became one of their key players last season and is tying him down for the coming years is a must for the Blaugrana.

Balde had made appearances under Ronald Koeman two seasons back, but after a good preseason last summer, burst onto the scene for Barcelona, quickly winning his spot in the starting XI.

There had been reports that Balde had agreed a new deal until 2028, but the defender has put that in doubt while speaking to the media in Los Angeles.

“There have been conversations, they are very close but I leave it in the hands of my agent and the club. I hope it will be resolved soon.”

“I am focused on what happens here, on coming back well from my injury, focused on the tour,” he told MD.

Balde remarked that he had recovered from the virus that struck the squad down, and was feeling good again. He also said the new signings were good, but on a personal level was keen to push on.

“With the same desire. My goal is to keep learning, I’m still young and nothing is guaranteed at Barca.”

It is not yet clear whether Balde will have a winger to play with this season, or whether he will again be given the attacking responsibility to provide the width all on his one.

“It is early to say if the same will happen. Last year I had that variable, I had the wing for myself. I feel comfortable but I will do what the coach asks me to do or depending on how the team is doing. I adapt and I will do the best for the team.”

Barcelona will be desperate to get a deal done for Balde as soon as possible, knowing he is one of their most important assets. Yet with their close relations with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, there is little hope of them driving down the price.