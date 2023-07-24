Barcelona schedule meeting with Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe – will offer player exchange

Kylian Mbappe is once again dominating the headlines, as the race for his signature heats up.

With Paris Saint-Germain seemingly resigned to losing Mbappe, a number of stories have emerged. Apparently the Parisians would consider loaning Mbappe out for the rest of the season in order to move him on. Meanwhile they would also be willing to accept an offer from Al Hilal of €300m for Mbappe too.

However according to L’Equipe, Barcelona are also going to take their shot at the forward extensively linked to Real Madrid. The French paper say that Barcelona have scheduled a call with PSG for Monday, where they will discuss terms for Mbappe and offer players in exchange for the superstar, as they cannot afford his prospective fee.

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona are set to meet with PSG today to discuss Kylian Mbappé. Barça would like to offer players. @lequipe 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tQvi8DW0wt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 24, 2023

Sky claim Manchester United, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Mbappe, but those destinations seem equally as unlikely for different reasons.

BREAKING: Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona are all interested in signing Kylian Mbappé 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/g3BdJqsMW4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023

While Barcelona will see no harm in trying their hand, this deal seems nigh-on impossible. Quite apart from the fact that Mbappe has spent much of his career declaring his admiration for Real Madrid, the Blaugrana are yet to register some of their new signings this summer. Affording the wages Mbappe would no doubt demand, given he is the highest-paid player in Europe, seems highly improbable at best.