Barcelona return to routine following positive news on virus

Barcelona are back in full training following their viral outbreak over the last few days.

A stomach bug, which is believed to have been a virus, spread through the Barcelona squad last week, making their preseason opener against Juventus impossible, and forcing them to cancel the match.

Just over two days ahead of their match against Arsenal, MD say the squad have fully recovered from the virus, and trained as normal in Los Angeles on Monday.

Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde were seen doing promotional work with Brazilian musician Anitta, before they took part in the first of two training sessions on Monday. They will have another on Tuesday before the game against the Gunners.

Xavi’s preparations have not doubt been thrown in the air by the viral setback, which may have them playing catch-up in terms of fitness ahead of the season kick-off. Barcelona have four more fixtures scheduled before the start of the season against Getafe, but the fitness coaches will have planned their progress to the last detail.