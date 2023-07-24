Barcelona optimistic about Arsenal friendly following virus that ripped through squad

Barcelona believe there will be nothing that prevents them from taking to the field against Arsenal on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Blaugrana are due to take on Arsenal at SoFi Stadium, but had to cancel their first preseason friendly against Juventus after a virus decimated the squad. However it is thought that Jules Kounde, Oriol Romeu and Alejandro Balde, some of the first to fall ill, will all be fit for Wednesday.

The Blaugrana released a club statement on the matter on Sunday evening, urging fans to attend the match, and Diario AS say that there were no new cases within the camp on Sunday. While one or two players may miss the match, Barcelona are set to have a double training session on Monday. They will then have a final session on Tuesday before the match.

Barcelona are believed to have lost a few million euros from the cancellation of the friendly, and beyond the damage to their preparations for the new season, their accountants will no doubt be pointing out that this needs to be recovered in their plans for the new season.