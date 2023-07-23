“We can do cool things here” – Pablo Torre excited to continue development at Girona

Earlier this week, Girona announced the signing of Pablo Torre from Catalan rivals Barcelona. The 20-year-old joins on a season-long loan deal, and he is expected to play a big part for Los Blanquivermells during the 2023-24 campaign.

With little to no chance of any first team football under Xavi Hernandez next season, Torre took the decision to join Girona for the year. Speaking to the club’s official media, he outlined why he chose the Catalan side.

“The manager called me and said he wanted me. The idea of ​​Girona’s game appeals to me and I think it’s very fun. We can do cool things here.

“Girona is the best team where I can be to show my best version. I really want to do it.”

Girona are certainly one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in LaLiga, and Torre should fit right in. Barcelona will hope that he becomes a key player, and more important, plays regularly for his new club.