Vinicius Junior wants to take on responsibility previously held by Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema’s departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season has left a void in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that is yet to be filled in the transfer market.

The 35-year-old opted to bring his 14-year career at Real Madrid to a close in order to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. A replacement number nine is yet to be signed, but existing players are hoping to step up in the Frenchman’s absence.

Vinicius Junior very much took on the role of being Real Madrid’s talisman last season, as Benzema struggled with injury and fitness issues. The 22-year-old had an outstanding individual campaign, and Los Blancos will hope this continues going forward.

Benzema had been Real Madrid’s penalty taker for the last few years, but with him now gone, there will be an opportunity for someone else to take on that role. Marca have reported that Vinicius wants to have that responsibility.

Vinicius has only taken two penalties during a match in his career, the last of which he scored for Brazil in their friendly against Guinea earlier this summer. He will hope to soon have the chance to take plenty more for Real Madrid.