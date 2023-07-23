Villarreal to finalise loan signing of Italian defender next week

Having sold Pau Torres to Aston Villa in a big-money move earlier this month, Villarreal have been on the lookout for a replacement for the Spanish international defender.

They have been contemplating several options, and it now appears that they have settled on one: Matteo Gabbia. The 23-year-old will join Los Groguets on a season-long loan, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that it will be completed next week.

Villarreal are closing in on deal to sign Matteo Gabbia on loan from AC Milan. It's gonna be completed next week. 🟡🇮🇹 It's not the same deal as Samuel Chukwueze who's on the verge of joining AC Milan next week 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/1mT78MMjo9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

The deal for Gabbia is believed to be completely separate to the one between Milan and Villarreal for Samuel Chukwueze. The Nigerian international, who is in the final year of his contract in Castellon, is close to joining the Italian giants in an operation that could cost up to €25m.

Chukwueze will be the third big-money sale that Villarreal have made this summer (after Nicolas Jackson and Torres) but the Yellow Submarine continue to replace these stars with effective low-cost options, which is an ode to their impressive transfer policy.