Spain star Aymeric Laporte offered Premier League switch

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be offered a transfer option to remain in the Premier League this summer.

Laporte played a back up role at the Etihad Stadium in the 2022/23 season, as City marched to a historic trophy treble, capped by a first ever Champions League title win.

However, a lack of a regular match action has started to frustrate the 29-year-old, as he wants to be playing consistently at club level, to retain his starting place with Spain at Euro 2024.

Barcelona were rumoured to be considering a possible move but the arrival of Inigo Martinez appears to have ended their interest.

As per reports from the Daily Star, Crystal Palace could now look to make a bold move for the experienced defender, as City push for Josko Gvardiol.

City are set to value Laporte at around £21m, but Palace will aim to bring that price down, before other Premier League teams enter the race.