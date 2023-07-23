Sergio Canales one step away from leaving Real Betis to sign for Monterrey

While it has been a productive transfer window for Real Betis, and it will soon get even better in terms of incomings, they are about to lose one of their most influential players.

Sergio Canales has been attracting heavy interest from Mexican side Monterrey, and over the course of this week, Betis have reached an agreement to sell the 32-year-old, in a deal believed to be worth around €15m.

Canales is keen on the move, and he has travelled back from Betis’ training camp in England so that the the transfer can be finalised. As reported by Relevo, the final stage of the deal lies in his court, as well as Betis’.

Betis and Canales’ representatives are currently negotiating a multimillion-euro settlement payment for the player. Once this is full agreed upon, then the transfer will be complete, and Monterrey will have their man.

After this, Real Betis will turn their attention towards finding a replacement for Canales. Given the impact he has had at the club, that will be easier said than done.