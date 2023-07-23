Saudi Arabia trying to steal Kylian Mbappe from under Real Madrid’s noses – Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines in the football world over the last 48 hours, following reports that Paris Saint-Germain have decided to put their star asset up for sale, following his decision not to sign a contract extension at the club.

Mbappe’s current deal expires next summer, and with PSG desperate not to lose him on a free, they are now looking to sell him now so that they can recoup the funds paid to Monaco back in 2018.

Several clubs are interested in signing Mbappe, including those from Saudi Arabia. Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, has revealed that attempts will be made to tempt the 24-year-old to the Middle East.

“The reality is that from Saudi they want to try with a record bid, but all parties involved know very well that Real Madrid are the favourite destination of Kylian. Real Madrid are keeping it quiet but they’re still waiting for PSG to communicate clear price tag for Kylian this summer.

“There is nothing concrete with Saudi clubs at the moment, but they will try an astronomical, world-record bid for Mbappe. Still, they know, as does everyone else around the world, that in Mbappe’s mind, it’s Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid’s intention remains to sign Mbappe next summer, when they can get him on a free, but they could be forced into entering the bidding now if significant developments occur over the next few weeks.