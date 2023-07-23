Rodrygo Goes could be ousted from Real Madrid side if Kylian Mbappe joins this summer

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of talk surrounding Real Madrid’s interest in signing Kylian Mbappe. That has amplified over the last 48 hours, since it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain have transfer-listed the 24-year-old, following his decision not to sign a new contract.

Mbappe would be free to leave PSG next summer when his current deal expires, and Real Madrid have been planning to sign him then. However, their plans could change following these revelations.

If Mbappe is signed now, he would undoubtedly be a starter under Carlo Ancelotti next season. Sport have reported that this would mean that Rodrygo drops out of the side, despite his excellent performances during the 2022-23 campaign.

Ancelotti has been trialling a 4-4-2 system during pre-season, which would see Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo act as central forwards as opposed to wingers. Mbappe would likely replace the latter in his role as Vinicius is considered to be Real Madrid’s most important player, so he won’t be dropped.

Alternatively, Ancelotti may decide to switch back to his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 if Mbappe signs this summer, which would see Rodrygo take up position on the right wing. Even if he doesn’t, and the 22-year-old is benched, Real Madrid’s attacking depth for next season would be a serious danger for clubs in Spain and across Europe.