Real Betis considering move for Atletico Madrid youngster

Real Betis have been very active in the transfer market over the last few weeks. They have already signed Ayoze Perez, Marc Roca and Hector Bellerin, and they have further irons in the fire.

Marc Bartra, Alex Collado and Chadi Riad are all close to signing, and they could be joined by Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme. Relevo have reported that Betis are interested in signing the 23-year-old, who impressed at Girona last season.

Several clubs are reported to be interested in signing Riquelme this summer, but Betis are believed to be in a good position to make the move happen.

Atletico are open to letting Riquelme leave, and they are said to prefer a permanent transfer. Given that Betis are about to set an eight-figure amount for the sale of Sergio Canales, they should be able to afford this.

Alternatively, Atletico Madrid could allow Riquelme to leave on loan if they wish to retain his services in the future. Irrespectively, Real Betis will fancy their chances of signing him this summer.