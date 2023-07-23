Atletico Madrid

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg asks Tottenham to complete Atletico Madrid move

Tottenham could be ready to release Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from their preseason squad to complete a transfer move to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are currently away on summer tour of Australia and Asia as part of their build up to the 2023/24 Premier League season with Hojbjerg among the travelling party.

Atletico have been heavily linked with a move for Danish international as a key option to bolster the Los Rojiblancos engine room for the incoming campaign.

The club are also exploring other potential midfield transfer options but a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti looks unlikely due to his inflated transfer value.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Hojbjerg wants to wrap up a switch to Madrid, with the prospect of Champions League football on offer if he does.

He has reportedly asked Tottenham to lower their transfer demands for his services, to allow an €18m deal to be signed off, before Atletico’s domestic campaign begins on August 14.

Posted by

Tags Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg PSG tottenham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News