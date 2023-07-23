Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg asks Tottenham to complete Atletico Madrid move

Tottenham could be ready to release Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from their preseason squad to complete a transfer move to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are currently away on summer tour of Australia and Asia as part of their build up to the 2023/24 Premier League season with Hojbjerg among the travelling party.

Atletico have been heavily linked with a move for Danish international as a key option to bolster the Los Rojiblancos engine room for the incoming campaign.

🚨| Pierre-Emile Højbjerg wants to play for Atlético de Madrid. He, along with Verratti and Amrabat, is on their list. He has made his willingness to play for the club clear to those close to him and also to Atlético de Madrid, which is a positive point in the negotiations.… pic.twitter.com/2McUFL1xfo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 23, 2023

The club are also exploring other potential midfield transfer options but a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti looks unlikely due to his inflated transfer value.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Hojbjerg wants to wrap up a switch to Madrid, with the prospect of Champions League football on offer if he does.

He has reportedly asked Tottenham to lower their transfer demands for his services, to allow an €18m deal to be signed off, before Atletico’s domestic campaign begins on August 14.