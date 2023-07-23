Ousmane Dembele turns down €200m offer to remain at Barcelona

As a result of their poor financial condition, Barcelona will be forced into making significant first team sales this summer, so that they are able to have all of their players registered with LaLiga before the start of the season.

However, it has been slow going so far, despite numerous players being on the list. The likes of Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie have drawn plenty of interest, but no ne has yet to match Barcelona’s valuation.

It’s not just transfer-listed players that Barcelona have received offers for. According to Footmercato (via Sport), Al-Nassr signalled their intention to trigger Ousmane Dembele’s €50m release clause. However, they failed to do so when the 26-year-old rejected their contract offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has submitted a proposal worth €200m (€40m over five seasons), but Dembele has opted to remain at Barcelona, where he is currently in the final year of his current deal.

Dembele’s release clause is so low because of this, and Barcelona are hoping to agree a new contract with the French international over the next few weeks.