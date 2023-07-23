Nacho Fernandez ready for Real Madrid captaincy challenge

New Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is ready to lead Carlo Ancelotti’s team into the 2023/24 season.

The veteran Spanish international was confirmed as the new club captain last month following Karim Benzema’s shock move to Saudi Arabia.

The move marks an arc of change for the versatile defender, following reports he was considering his future in Madrid, due to a lack of first team action.

However, Ancelotti persuaded the 33-year-old to sign a one-year contract extension, ahead of his 14th season in the Los Blancos first team.

Nacho has never been a first choice pick during his career in the Spanish capital, but successive managers have trusted him in key games, due to his experience and defensive nous.

The captaincy will rotate for certain matches, with Luka Modric named as vice captain, as part of key changes at the club.

“I’ve been captain in many games, but now being first captain is something beautiful and a very important challenge”, he said.

“I’ve been here all my life. I’ve gone through all the categories. Representing this club is the best thing that has happened to me.

“Being a captain means being a leader, but at the same time it means being the best teammate for everyone. I always try to fight for the team, win every game, and continue to win titles.”