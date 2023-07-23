LaLiga trio interested in signing Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer. The former Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Merseyside club, and he reportedly has lots of suitors.

Barcelona had been interested in re-signing Thiago, but they have since decided against taking the matter further due to financial issues. He has also been linked with Galatasaray, as well as several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Despite, Thiago would prefer a return to Spain this summer, and Sport have reported that three LaLiga clubs are interested in signing him: Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

La Real and Sevilla have the advantage of having Champions League football next season when it comes to presenting an offer to Thiago, although the latter is unlikely to make a move at this stage as they need to make sales.

It remains to be seen where Thiago will be playing by the end of this summer, but it would be an excellent sight to see if he does return to Spanish football.