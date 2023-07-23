Villarreal

Everton to sign Villarreal forward on season-long loan deal, all details now completed

Villarreal have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, sorting out a number of arrivals and departures over the last few weeks.

They have already sold Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres to Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, and now another one of their players will soon be heading to the Premier League, albeit only on a loan deal.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arnaut Danjuma has completed his medical tests ahead of a move to Everton. All details have also been finalised, with just an official announcement to come before the Dutchman joins.

Everton almost signed Danjuma back in January, but an 11th-hour bid from Tottenham Hotspur took him to North London, where he had a very disappointing spell. The 26-year-old will now look to revitalise his career at The Toffees.

It appears that there is no buy option as part of the deal, so Danjuma will return to Villarreal next summer, when he will likely be moved on again, as his future in Castellon doesn’t appear to be too rosy.

