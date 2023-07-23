Benfica remain hopeful of re-signing Joao Felix this summer

Joao Felix’s future has been a major talking point this summer, following his admission that he would love to play for Barcelona.

However, a move to the LaLiga champions is extremely unlikely to happen this summer due to their financial woes, meaning that Felix could be forced into remaining at Atletico Madrid for the first half of the new season.

Currently, interest in Felix’s services is low, and this is something that Benfica hope remains the case until the end of the summer transfer window. If so, they will look to swoop in and signing their former player, according to Diario AS.

Benfica would only be able to afford Felix on a loan deal for the 2023-24 season, and currently, they cannot compete with the finances of potential other suitors. As such, they hope that no one comes in for him, so that Atletico are forced to send him to the Portuguese side.

It is a bold strategy for Benfica, but it is one that looks promising at this stage. Interest in Felix is very low, which is far from ideal for him and for Atletico Madrid.