Bayern Munich in talks with Sevilla goalkeeper over possible summer move

From now until the end of the summer transfer window, Sevilla are likely to be extremely busy, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Los Nervionenses’ financial struggles means that they will have to sell a significant number of first team players in order for Jose Luis Mendilibar to be able to sign all of this targets before the end of the window.

One of those that is expected to leave is Yassine Bounou. The 32-year-old lost his place to Marko Dmitrovic as number one under Mendilibar at the back-end of last season, and that is likely to remain the case going forward.

A whole host of clubs are interested in signing Bono. Paris Saint-Germain recently offered €12m plus add-ons to sign him, and Sport1 have now reported that Bayern Munich are in talks with the Moroccan international over a possible move.

Sevilla are looking for at least €20m in order to sell Bono this summer. He has a contract until 2025, so they are under no immediate pressure to accept any less than their specified asking price.