Barcelona set for €4.5m payment as former player prepares to make €60m move to Saudi Arabia

With their finances being so perilous, Barcelona know that every little bit will help them improve their situation.

They have struggled to sell players so far this summer, with only Samuel Umtiti having left so far. The Frenchman only departed after mutual agreeing to terminate his contract, so Barcelona failed to generate any funds up-front for this.

While they anticipate being able to generate a significant amount of money by the end of the summer, Barcelona could also be in line to receive extra funds in the form of sell-on clauses of their former players being activated.

Juan Miranda could net Barcelona €4m if he leaves Real Betis, and Malcom could now be about to make them an additional €4.5m, as he is close to leaving Zenit St. Petersburg to join Al Hilal, as reported by MD.

Barcelona are reported to have a 7.5% sell-on clause (via MD) in their deal with Zenit, so that will be activated when the Brazilian’s move to Saudi Arabia goes through. The funds will certainly be very welcome in Catalonia.