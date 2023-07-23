Barcelona planning one major sale in order to fund two more transfers

Barcelona have had a productive transfer window so far, having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu, and with a deal wrapped up for Vitor Roque to join next year too.

Xavi Hernandez still wants further reinforcements for his side. Specifically, he is keen for a new right-back and creative midfielder to be signed. However, given their financial struggles, it will be difficult to incorporate either at this stage.

As a result, MD have reported that Barcelona intend to bankroll these two signings by making one big sale. Only once this has happened can they be able to pursue their two remaining targets.

This then begs the question as to who that major sale could be. Several of Barcelona’s big-hitters have been linked with moves, among them Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha, but there aren’t many, if any, that Xavi would wish to sell that could generate a large fee.

Further developments on his situation are sure to emerge in the coming weeks, but for the time being, Barcelona are focused on making sales, rather than addressing the end of their shopping list.