Barcelona part ways with Brazilian youngster following disastrous three-year spell

Barcelona have had success from the South American market over the years. Neymar Jr joined from Santos and became one of the best players in world football, while Ronald Araujo is quickly becoming one an elite defender.

However, they have also had some horror stories, perhaps none more so than Gustavo Maia. Barcelona signed Maia from Sao Paolo back in 2020 for a fee of €4.5m – he was one of the last signings under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s tenure as President – and he never looked like getting anywhere close to the first team in Catalonia.

Loan spells to Internacional and Valencia followed, but he never made an impact at these clubs either. Barcelona have been looking to move him on permanently, and they have now done so, as he has joined Vila Nova in the second tier of Brazilian football.

🚨 Official: Gustavo Maia no longer is a Barça player. He has signed for Vila Nova, a team in the Brazilian second division. pic.twitter.com/BYHFGtCSYM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 23, 2023

It is not known whether Barcelona were able to get a fee for Maia, but even if not, they will surely be glad to wash their hands of this situation.