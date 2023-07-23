Barcelona hopeful of finalising two sales within the next few days

While Barcelona have been very productive in terms of arrivals so far this summer, their attempts to move players on has been rather frustrating, with only Samuel Umtiti (mutual contract termination) having left on a permanent basis.

Despite this, Barcelona are hoping to see movement on the departure front next week, and they should be able to claim their first transfer fee of the summer too. According to MD, they are working towards selling Nico Gonzalez and Alex Collado in the next few days.

Nico, who has told last week that he is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the new season, is close to signing for Porto in a deal that could be worth up to €10m. Barcelona are also believed to have a buyback option as part of the agreement.

Collado will sign for Real Betis on a free transfer, and that operation is expected to be finalised once Sergio Canales joins Monterrey – that deal is very close to being completed.

Barcelona will hope that once these deals are finalised, they will be able to continue moving players on this summer, so that they are able to improve their perilous financial condition.