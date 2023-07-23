Barcelona could net €4m transfer windfall as interest grows in former left-back

Real Betis have had a promising start to this summer’s transfer window, although they are about to lose one of their most influential players in Sergio Canales, who is close to signing for Monterrey.

On top of this, they could be about to lose another important player in the shape of Juan Miranda. The 23-year-old is first-choice left-back following Alex Moreno’s move to Aston Villa in January, but he is now attracting interest himself.

With Porto already keen on signing him, it has now been reported by Sport that Benfica, AC Milan, Juventus and Marseille have all registered their interest in signing Miranda, who only has a year left on his contract at Betis.

Real Betis are reportedly looking for €10m in order to part ways with Miranda this summer, and Barcelona will be hoping that he does leave Los Verdiblancos, as they have a 40% sell-on agreement in place on any future transfer.

This could see Barcelona net up to €4m, which would be incredibly valuable to them given their well-known poot financial situation.